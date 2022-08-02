Pam Grier is making a zombie movie, and we’re here for it

Pam Grier has a couple of horror movie credits to her name, with John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars perhaps the most well-known, and now she’s adding the undead. Variety reports that the Hollywood legend is starring in new indie zombie movie As We Know It.

The film, directed by John Monkarsh, is about a writer in Los Angeles in the late ’90s who’s trying to finish his last book while dealing with a relationship ending when the walking dead arrive. He’s joined by his best friend in a “comedy-horror-romance movie” that sounds enough like Shaun of the Dead that we’re very intrigued indeed.

Best known for her role in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown, Grier has had a long career, working with many great filmmakers. As part off the blaxploitation movement of the ’70s, she was involved with Foxy Brown, and Scream Blacula Scream, among others. After that, she appeared in the likes of Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, Mars Attacks!, and rom-com Holy Smokes!, creating an eclectic filmography to which she can now add the walking dead.

In addition to Grier, As We Know It will star Chris Parnell, of TV series 30 Rock, and Oliver Cooper, who was in comedy movie Project X. The film started production in July and is expected to run into late August.

Monkarsh, who’s also producing, co-wrote the project with Christopher Francis and Brandon DePaolo. This is his feature film debut after making a number of well-regarded shorts and producing several other movies.

No release window was given for As We Know it, but we'll keep you informed.