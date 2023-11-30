This actor has more Oscar nominations than anyone in history

The data has been collected from all the best performances, and this Hollywood actor reigns supreme when it comes to award ceremonies.

Oscars trophy in front of a cinema in The Blob
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

Oscars 

There is something no one can deny, and that’s the fact that Hollywood loves two things above all else: the box office and awards shows. In fact, every year, the industry and world celebrate the best and the brightest stars on the big screen at the Oscars ceremony.

When it comes to the Oscars judging the best movies and best actors of the year, the competition is fierce. Still, while there are plenty of talented A-listers like Daniel Day-Lewis and Jack Nicholson, if we take statistics into account, one actor comfortably stands as the most celebrated star of all time.

With a whopping 21 Academy Award nominations as of 2023, according to Statista, Meryl Streep holds the record for the best actor at the Oscars. Over the years, she has been nominated for Best Actress 17 times and four times for Best Supporting Actress.

To consider how huge this record really is, we must remember that the second most nominated actors (Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson) only received 12 nominations. 21 vs. 12 isn’t a small gap, folks, and considering how Streep is still acting today, that number may go up in the future, too.

On top of that, it isn’t just the Academy that she is gathering awards and nominations from either. The actor starred in one of the best drama series ever, Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy nomination (one of the five she has overall). She’s also been nominated for a Tony Award and has seven Grammy award nominations.

YouTube Thumbnail

I don’t know about you, but being versatile and talented sounds stressful to me. And I will say that despite acting in some of the best movies of all time, like Sophie’s Choice and Kramer vs Kramer, Streep doesn’t hold the record for the most Oscar wins, just nominations.

Currently, Streep has won three Oscars. However, Katherine Hepburn still holds the top spot with four wins under her belt. So, even Meryl Streep can’t win them all, right?

Fans last saw Streep starring in the hit TV series, Only Murders in the Building. The star currently hasn’t got any new projects in the works. So, if you’re a Hollywood star looking for a chance at the next Oscars, now is the time before Streep does another sweep.

For more upcoming Oscar pics, here is our guide to all the new movies heading our way and everything you need to know about Avatar 3.

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.