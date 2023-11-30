This actor has more Oscar nominations than anyone in history

There is something no one can deny, and that’s the fact that Hollywood loves two things above all else: the box office and awards shows. In fact, every year, the industry and world celebrate the best and the brightest stars on the big screen at the Oscars ceremony.

When it comes to the Oscars judging the best movies and best actors of the year, the competition is fierce. Still, while there are plenty of talented A-listers like Daniel Day-Lewis and Jack Nicholson, if we take statistics into account, one actor comfortably stands as the most celebrated star of all time.

With a whopping 21 Academy Award nominations as of 2023, according to Statista, Meryl Streep holds the record for the best actor at the Oscars. Over the years, she has been nominated for Best Actress 17 times and four times for Best Supporting Actress.

To consider how huge this record really is, we must remember that the second most nominated actors (Katharine Hepburn and Jack Nicholson) only received 12 nominations. 21 vs. 12 isn’t a small gap, folks, and considering how Streep is still acting today, that number may go up in the future, too.

On top of that, it isn’t just the Academy that she is gathering awards and nominations from either. The actor starred in one of the best drama series ever, Big Little Lies, which earned her an Emmy nomination (one of the five she has overall). She’s also been nominated for a Tony Award and has seven Grammy award nominations.

I don’t know about you, but being versatile and talented sounds stressful to me. And I will say that despite acting in some of the best movies of all time, like Sophie’s Choice and Kramer vs Kramer, Streep doesn’t hold the record for the most Oscar wins, just nominations.

Currently, Streep has won three Oscars. However, Katherine Hepburn still holds the top spot with four wins under her belt. So, even Meryl Streep can’t win them all, right?

Fans last saw Streep starring in the hit TV series, Only Murders in the Building. The star currently hasn’t got any new projects in the works. So, if you’re a Hollywood star looking for a chance at the next Oscars, now is the time before Streep does another sweep.

For more upcoming Oscar pics, here is our guide to all the new movies heading our way and everything you need to know about Avatar 3.