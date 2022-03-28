Netflix casts Peter Gadiot as Shanks for One Piece live-action series

Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the famed anime series, One Piece, has just added another pirate to its mix. According to an update from the team behind One Piece’s social media, Peter Gadiot, is now on board to play one of the best characters ever to grace the swashbuckling story, Red-Haired Shanks.

Taking to Twitter, the official account for the beloved anime franchise posted a picture of Gadiot, best known for his work in the hit TV series Yellowjackets, next to a drawing of our favourite captain. The star joins the already packed cast, which includes the likes of Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero Gibson, and Taz Skylar as the live-action crew of the Straw Hat Pirates. Morgan Davies, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Aidan Scott, Jeff Ward, McKinley Belcher III, and Vincent Regan have also been cast in Netflix’s series.

Casting for Shanks was only a matter of time and is a development that won’t shock any long-time fans of Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga turned anime. Shanks is one of the staple characters in the One Piece franchise and is the man who gave the story’s protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, his iconic straw hat.

Considering how the first season of Netflix’s adaptation is set to cover the anime series‘ first storyline, the East Blue arc, it is unsurprising to see Shanks make his appearance.

The live-action One Piece TV series has already begun filming in Africa, and currently, no release date for the show has been shared just yet. Stay tuned for updates.

