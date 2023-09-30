Nicole Kidman thinks missing out on an Oscar was her “greatest choice”

Nicole Kidman won an Oscar in 2003 for The Hours, but she could have won another just a few years later. She doesn't have any big regrets about it though.

Nicole Kidman doesn't regret turning down this Oscar-winning movie

Published:

Nicole Kidman

There won’t be much argument about Nicole Kidman standing among the greatest actors of her generation. She has starred in more than her fair share of terrific movies. Personally, we’re still thinking about the genius of her completely unhinged turn in The Northman.

However, there have also been some Nicole Kidman near-misses over the years. Even the best actors have a list of regrets. But in Kidman’s case, she isn’t very regretful about one of the movies she rejected, even though it might have taken her to her second win at the Oscars.

Kidman was rewarded in 2003 for her performance as Virginia Woolf in The Hours and probably had no thoughts of Oscars when she said no to a movie called The Reader a few years later. Kate Winslet took the job and found herself on stage collecting the Oscar for Best Actress.

Kidman told The Telegraph she was poised to take on the lead role as a former concentration camp guard, but turned it down when she fell pregnant. The team behind the film offered her the chance to play the role anyway, but she stood firm.

“I didn’t want to be working while I was pregnant. Some women could, maybe if they’d already had a lot of children, but for me it was such a huge place to be and I wanted to carry my baby and keep her healthy and peaceful,” said Kidman. Years later, she has no regrets.

YouTube Thumbnail

“It’s actually the opposite. It was the greatest choice I made. The child who came out, Sunday Rose, is just heaven. If I get worried about anything I just go back to that – the joy. And I’ve got two adult children. Ella lives in London and Connor is a DJ. They’re functioning in the world, happy. I’m so grateful to have four healthy, happy children. I touch wood.”

Kidman chose to prioritize her family at that time, and we can’t blame her for that at all. She might be kicking herself a little for missing out on the chance to win an award, but of course, there’s no guarantee that she could’ve matched Winslet’s acclaimed work. When you’ve made as many of the best movies ever as Kidman has, you can’t dwell too much on the ones that got away.

If you want more from one of our greatest actors, find out about how Nicole Kidman was part of the longest ever film shoot and learn why Nicole Kidman broke three ribs thanks to a brutal costume. You can also read our The Northman review.

Elsewhere, look ahead to some of the new movies coming your way in the near future, including The Marvels, the Dune 2 release date, and the Wonka release date.

Tom has been a film critic and entertainment journalist for close to a decade, attending festivals, premieres, and even the BAFTAs (though he thinks he might have been invited by mistake). He believes Paddington 2 to be by far the best sequel ever made (sorry Empire Strikes Back) and is a devoted lover of Harry Potter, horror movies, musicals, professional wrestling and the British TV series Waterloo Road. Hopes to one day see Tom Clarkson body slam Leatherface while singing Les Mis with Gilderoy Lockhart. You'll have to pay him for that idea, Hollywood. He's always watching just in case.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.