Nicolas Cage says Keanu Reeves “kicked my ass” without even fighting

Nic Cage is a man of many talents, with a career in Hollywood stretching decades back. The actor has worked with some of the best directors of all time, and alongside some of the greatest on-screen talent too.

One actor who Cage has not had the pleasure of acting next to, though, is Keanu Reeves. Despite both being action movie legends (and both having cultivated an impressive army of devout fans), the duo are yet to duke it out on screen. But, that hasn’t stopped Keanu from kicking Cage’s “ass” elsewhere.

In a new Reddit AMA (ask me anything) Cage was asked about Keanu Reeves and gave a surprising – and frankly excellent – anecdote about Reeves kicking his ass… at billiards.

“Keanu kicked my ass at billiards one night. He came up to my house on his motorcycle, and he was making these impossible shots. He said “now I dunno if I can get that shot or this shot” and he made every single shot. So I have mixed emotions about the skill that Keanu has because he completely dominated me at pool.”

Cage then went on to reflect on some of his favourite Keanu Reeves movies. “I like some of the early stuff like Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I thought he was great in River’s Edge. He was just great in that movie,”

A man of taste, clearly. Both actors have new movies out or nearly out, with Reeves’ titanic thriller movie John Wick 4 and Cage’s upcoming horror comedy movie Renfield. Naturally, we’re now thinking about Cage as Dracula fighting Reeves as Wick: a close contest, to be sure.

