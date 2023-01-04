Welcome to Eden season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Welcome to Eden season 2 release date? Following in the footsteps of the upcoming Squid Game season 2 and Young Royals season 2, Welcome to Eden is the latest foreign-language Netflix series to take the streaming service by storm.

The Spanish thriller series, which is the brainchild of co-showrunners Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, was released in May 2022 — with a second season being confirmed shortly after.

Amaia Aberasturi stars as university student Zoa, who, in a bid to escape her unhappy home life, signs a mysterious contract with the Eden Foundation to attend a festival on a remote island. Sounds legit, right? The problem is, as Zoa quickly discovered, things aren’t as they seem, and once you arrive at Eden, it is difficult to escape…

Welcome to Eden season 2 release date speculation

The exact release date for Welcome to Eden season 2 is unclear, but we suspect it will follow the pattern of season 1. A second season for the drama series was confirmed back in May 2022, with cast member Amaia Aberasturi revealing back in August that shooting had already wrapped on the project.

Presumably, as of January 20223, the TV series is now knee-deep in post-production. This means that we probably don’t have to wait much longer for news on a proper release date — but if we had to hedge our bets, we imagine that Netflix will stay consistent with season 1 and release the second season of Welcome to Eden in May 2023.

Welcome to Eden season 2 plot speculation

Welcome to Eden season 1 centered around two questions for main character Zoa. Firstly, would she ever escape the island? And secondly, would she ever find out what happened to her sister, Gabi? In the closing moments of season 1, we saw Zola on a boat and seemingly on her way to escaping the island for good. But after catching a glimpse of what appears to be her sister on the island, will she go through with her escape, or turn back? We suspect the latter.

Meanwhile, Charly, who made a daring break for it along with Zoa, seemed to had gotten safely on the boat without too much of a hitch. But like Zoa, we suspect her escape won’t go for plan one way or another, as nobody can truly leave Eden.

As well as unravelling some of the bigger mysteries and questions surrounding the Eden Foundation, we can also expect to see Ibón grappling with the fallout of killing Ulises in self-defence in the season 1 finale, and we’ll also likely find out what happened to Africa after she triggered an alarm and became trapped in Astrid and Erika’s high-tech room.

Welcome to Eden season 2 cast speculation

It can be expected that all of those who got out of Welcome to Eden season 1 alive will be returning for the second season, with Netflix also announcing two new cast members Carlos Torres and Nona Sobo in currently-undisclosed roles. You can see the whole speculative cast-list below:

Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa

Tomy Aguilera as Charly

Diego Garisa as Ibón

Berta Castañé as Gabi

Lola Rodríguez as Maika

Guillermo Pfening as Erik

Begoña Vargas as Bel

Sergio Momo as Nico

Irene Dev as Alma

Joan Pedrola as Orson

Carlos Soroa as Eloy

Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso as Saúl

Dariam Coco as Eva

Amaia Salamanca as Astrid

Belinda as África

Carlos Torres as TBA

Nona Sobo as TBA

