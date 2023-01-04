Welcome to Eden season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Welcome to Eden season 2 release date? Following in the footsteps of the upcoming Squid Game season 2 and Young Royals season 2, Welcome to Eden is the latest foreign-language Netflix series to take the streaming service by storm.
The Spanish thriller series, which is the brainchild of co-showrunners Joaquín Górriz and Guillermo López Sánchez, was released in May 2022 — with a second season being confirmed shortly after.
Amaia Aberasturi stars as university student Zoa, who, in a bid to escape her unhappy home life, signs a mysterious contract with the Eden Foundation to attend a festival on a remote island. Sounds legit, right? The problem is, as Zoa quickly discovered, things aren’t as they seem, and once you arrive at Eden, it is difficult to escape…
Welcome to Eden season 2 release date speculation
The exact release date for Welcome to Eden season 2 is unclear, but we suspect it will follow the pattern of season 1. A second season for the drama series was confirmed back in May 2022, with cast member Amaia Aberasturi revealing back in August that shooting had already wrapped on the project.
Presumably, as of January 20223, the TV series is now knee-deep in post-production. This means that we probably don’t have to wait much longer for news on a proper release date — but if we had to hedge our bets, we imagine that Netflix will stay consistent with season 1 and release the second season of Welcome to Eden in May 2023.
Welcome to Eden season 2 plot speculation
Welcome to Eden season 1 centered around two questions for main character Zoa. Firstly, would she ever escape the island? And secondly, would she ever find out what happened to her sister, Gabi? In the closing moments of season 1, we saw Zola on a boat and seemingly on her way to escaping the island for good. But after catching a glimpse of what appears to be her sister on the island, will she go through with her escape, or turn back? We suspect the latter.
Meanwhile, Charly, who made a daring break for it along with Zoa, seemed to had gotten safely on the boat without too much of a hitch. But like Zoa, we suspect her escape won’t go for plan one way or another, as nobody can truly leave Eden.
As well as unravelling some of the bigger mysteries and questions surrounding the Eden Foundation, we can also expect to see Ibón grappling with the fallout of killing Ulises in self-defence in the season 1 finale, and we’ll also likely find out what happened to Africa after she triggered an alarm and became trapped in Astrid and Erika’s high-tech room.
Welcome to Eden season 2 cast speculation
It can be expected that all of those who got out of Welcome to Eden season 1 alive will be returning for the second season, with Netflix also announcing two new cast members Carlos Torres and Nona Sobo in currently-undisclosed roles. You can see the whole speculative cast-list below:
- Amaia Aberasturi as Zoa
- Tomy Aguilera as Charly
- Diego Garisa as Ibón
- Berta Castañé as Gabi
- Lola Rodríguez as Maika
- Guillermo Pfening as Erik
- Begoña Vargas as Bel
- Sergio Momo as Nico
- Irene Dev as Alma
- Joan Pedrola as Orson
- Carlos Soroa as Eloy
- Jonathan ‘Maravilla’ Alonso as Saúl
- Dariam Coco as Eva
- Amaia Salamanca as Astrid
- Belinda as África
- Carlos Torres as TBA
- Nona Sobo as TBA
