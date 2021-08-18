Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart to star in new Netflix comedy Me Time

Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg and comedian Kevin Hart are teaming up for a brand new ‘Dad’ comedy movie titled Me Time. According to Deadline, the stars have been cast in leading roles for the upcoming film, which is set to premiere on the streaming service Netflix.

Written and directed by John Hamburg (Night School), Me Time sounds like your typical fun, and light-hearted comedy. Kevin Hart will play as a stay at home dad who finds himself with plenty of ‘me time’ after his wife and kids leave him alone in the house for the first time in years. The lone father ends up reconnecting with his old buddy (Wahlberg), and the two set out to have a wild weekend that threatens to flip Hart’s suburban world upside down.

Me Time falls under the first-look deal that Hart’s production company, HartBeat, signed with Netflix. It is one of the four agreed-upon movies that can be expected to release on the streaming service in the future. Alongside Hart, Hamburg is producing the feature through his own company, Particular Pictures.

This will be the first time Wahlberg and Hart have ever worked together. However, it isn’t a surprising cast pairing. Hart is known for his humour, and Wahlberg has appeared in other comedies such as Ted, and The Other Guys prior to Me Time. As both actors are experienced, and have good comedic timing, we are hopeful that their on-screen back and forth will successfully hit that funny sweet spot.

Wahlberg is a busy man lately. Besides Me Time, he is also starring alongside Tom Holland in Sony’s Uncharted adaptation. We can also expect to hear the actor in Lionsgate’s animated movie Arthur the King, which will release in theatres in 2022.

