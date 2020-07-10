Sixties influences seep from the new video from Zella Day - 'Purple Haze'

Maverick singer-songwriter Zella Day has officially debuted her new single 'Purple Haze' today in conjunction with a music video directed by famed artist Neil Krug (Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey).

Featuring technicolor visions of Zella that warp and melt together like vivid hallucinations, the piece truly makes you feel as though you can taste outer space. Preceded by the sun-soaked ballad “People Are Strangers” and the dazzling disco track “My Game”, “Purple Haze” channels sultry psychedelia and marks yet another imaginative sonic direction from the forthcoming EP Where Does The Devil Hide out August 28th, 2020 in partnership with Concord Records and Easy Eye Sound.

“Purple Haze is summer love for simple pleasures,” said Zella. “When I lived in downtown LA I would hum this melody while strolling to the market in the mood for something sweet. All of those perfect Saturdays with nothing to do but eat oranges and daydream.”