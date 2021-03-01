Zella Day joins with Weyes Blood for new video



Sometimes all a music video requires is quality time spent with people you love. The making of 'Holocene' happened when the three of us (Natalie, Cam, and myself) had free time to get together and let our imaginations run wild on three rolls of 8mm film. Some of the other footage was shot last year on a road trip to San Francisco and in the studio during the recording of the track. Each visual allowed us to explore true escapism from the times we are living in, ultimately using art as our vehicle to connect with each other and to something much bigger than ourselves. When I look back on this chapter, I will remember the freedom this project brought into my life when I needed it the most. zella day

