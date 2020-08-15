Watch Weezer transform into the rock gods that we always knew they were

Weezer dropped new song ‘Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallions Radio Edit)’ and released a video for it ahead of the highly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music movie and soundtrack, out later this month.

The video is the fun we NEEDED! It features the LA rockers performing the song as an audition to open for Wyld Stallyns, the fictional band of Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves) and Bill Preston Esq. (Alex Winters). Throughout their performance the band members transform into the most excellent rock gods that we always knew they were. At the end, Bill and Ted say it was “most non heinous” and ask if Weezer knows any Kiss.

With the release of the song, on which Billy Joel has a writing credit, Weezer also announced that the release of their album Van Weezer will be delayed until May 2021 — just before their postponed Hella Mega tour dates with Green Day and Fall Out Boy are scheduled to start.

Both the Bill & Ted Face the Music soundtrack and film will be released on Aug. 28. Check out the full tracklisting below.

Big Black Delta – 'Lost in Time'

Alec Wigdahl – 'Big Red Balloon'

Weezer – 'Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)'

Cold War Kids – 'Story Of Our Lives'

Mastodon – 'Rufus Lives'

Big Black Delta – 'Circuits Of Time'

POORSTACY – 'Darkest Night'

Lamb Of God – 'The Death Of Us'

FIDLAR – 'Breaker'

Culture Wars – 'Leave Me Alone'

Blame My Youth – 'Right Where You Belong'

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – 'Face The Music'

Wyld Stallyns – 'That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1'