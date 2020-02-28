Watch Katie Von Schleiger's new video for 'Caged Sleep'

NYC-based guitarist, singer, songwriter, Katie Von Schleicher, shared details of her new album, Consummation, which is out 22nd May on Full Time Hobby.

Throughout Consummation, Von Schleicher blasts past the lo-fi power ballads of her 2017 debut Shitty Hits with a severe expansion of her sonic palette; its 13 shape-shifting songs depict a deeply personal exploration of trauma. The result is both potent and listenable; strange and familiar; intense and entertaining—and, perhaps most of all, teeming with life.

Von Schleicher pulls the listener in from the outset. Consummation’s songs vary in genre and tempo, ranging from a pulsating, electronic rocker to a melancholic, cosmic ballad. There’s even a brief, haunting crooner of a track. What they share is lyrical concision, emotional heft, and conscientious production.

Consummation is, in part, inspired by an alternate interpretation of Hitchcock’s Vertigo. In 2018, Von Schleicher rewatched the seminal film and was struck by its largely unanalyzed subtext of abuse. She knew immediately that this hidden narrative, which spoke to her personal experience, would be the basis of her next album.

