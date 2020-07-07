Watch Emma Swift's new video for 'Queen Jane Approximately'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Emma Swift has announced the release of a new animated lyric video for the song, “Queen Jane Approximately.” The song is taken from her new album, Blonde on the Tracks – a collection of the Nashville-based artist’s interpretations of Bob Dylan songs, arriving via Tiny Ghost Records on Friday, August 14.

Blonde on the Tracks is available for pre-order now, including classic black 12” vinyl and limited edition CDs and orange 12” vinyl. All pre-orders are joined by the album’s remarkable first single, “I Contain Multitudes,” recorded at home during lockdown, as well as “Queen Jane Approximately.”