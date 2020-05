Watch Ben Harper's video for 'Don't Let Me Disappear'

“‘Don’t Let Me Disappear’ is about the fine line between loneliness, isolation and invisibility, to where you can’t seem to find a way not to be hiding in plain sight,” Multi-GRAMMY award winning artist Ben Harper said of his new single. Directed by Kristin Sudeikis and Gabriel Judet-Weinshel, the black and white video for the song features two modern dancers intertwining fluid and fragmented movements while Harper performs the song on acoustic guitar.

