Viia shares the video for her brilliant new track 'Falling'

Seventeen-year-old, singer-songwriter Viia reveals her brilliant official video for her debut track ’Falling’ - check it out above.

The use of fisheye lenses, a projector to play with the lighting, and dark gritty grading, makes this video the perfect pairing to her first release. On the video, Viia says: “I shot the video with my very talented friend, Ethan Fenton. It was really important to shoot my first video with someone I feel comfortable around - and someone who is a fellow creative from Darlington! We shot the video in Burlesque performer Ebony Silk’s studio. Some of the filming was done in my college, Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form, too.”

From a young age, Darlington based Viia knew she wanted to sing. She also devoured poetry that helped give her a perspective on experiences she had yet to go through and influenced the confessional, poetic nature of her songwriting. Viia initially joined a local band, before realising she preferred writing and performing her own songs. Through a competition that led to her performing ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries on stage, at just twelve-years-old, she caught the attention of a fellow musician who introduced her to her now manager. Since then, she has been building towards this, a bold statement that immediately establishes her signature rock sound.

Viia has taken her time to hone her craft, producing distinctive, hard-hitting material with a fearless flare.The young artist has her eyes firmly set to be placed amongst the upper echelons of the UK’s most dynamic female artists – more to be released soon.