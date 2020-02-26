Tina Barrett debuts a new sound and new video

Former S Club 7 member, Tina Barrett, is back with a brand new and much more grown up sound with her new track 'Mwah Mwah'. Check out the video above.

Tina's unique and distinctive look and sound is fresh, stylish and fun! The song is an ode to all things fashion; an anthemic declaration and homage to iconic fashion dignitaries and classic fashion brands.

With a new EP heading our way later this year, this is the first sign of an interesting and hopefully successful direction for the form pop starlet.