Tina Barrett debuts a new sound and new video

Former S Club 7 member, Tina Barrett, is back with a brand new and much more grown up sound with her new track 'Mwah Mwah'. Check out the video above.
Tina's unique and distinctive look and sound is fresh, stylish and fun! The song is an ode to all things fashion; an anthemic declaration and homage to iconic fashion dignitaries and classic fashion brands.
With a new EP heading our way later this year, this is the first sign of an interesting and hopefully successful direction for the form pop starlet.
We need your help
Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.
You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.
Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.