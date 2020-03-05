There's 'Nothing Alike' this new track from Bée

Dutch singer songwriter Bée, shares her buoyant new single 'Nothing Alike' on March 5th, 2020, produced by Jake Gosling via Goldun Egg Records. 'Nothing Alike' follows debut single 'See You In A Bit' released in September 2019.

Packed with colour and verve and the catchiest hook, 'Nothing Alike' evolves with a playful energy as sparse strings are carried forward with a percussive backbeat and airtight melodies. The message is lyrically simple while Bée's captivating vocal immerses the listener into the excitement and melodrama surrounding early courtship.

Speaking candidly about the single Bée said "'Nothing Alike' is a tune about having a crush on someone while you're not sure if they feel the same way. You obviously hope they do, but they keep on sending you mixed signals. You're in the first phase of a potential romance and you're trying to figure out what it could lead to. Although you two think youre nothing alike, maybe it's still worth a try..."

