The video for Arlo Parks' new track gives us 'Hope'

Arlo Parks celebrates the release of her album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, this Friday with the reveal of new video for her track 'Hope'. Check it out above...

New single "Hope" is a beguiling yet timely reminder of the importance of friendship and kindness in times of loneliness. The accompanying video sees Arlo, once again collaborate with film-maker Molly Burdett ("Black Dog," "Hurt") alongside the acclaimed director of photography Robbie Ryan (Marriage Story, The Favourite, Fish Tank) for a masterful short film that showcases the intimacy and significance of friendship.

Discussing "Hope" and its music video, Arlo says “This video to me is a warm, vibrant exploration of friendship and introversion. I think there’s something so powerful about the saturated, filmic textures, the human portraits and depictions of euphoria.”

“The song surrounds isolation, being present in your pain and knowing that you’re not the only one on the planet feeling low. I think especially in times like these it’s important to focus on the inevitability that things will get better.”