The Flowers of Neptune 6 is the new track from The Flaming Lips featuring Kacey Musgraves

Today, The Flaming Lips release a brand new track “Flowers of Neptune 6,” their first new recording of 2020.

Produced by Dave Fridmann and The Flaming Lips, “Flowers of Neptune 6” reflects the gentler side of The Lips paisley oeuvre and melodically flows downstream into a welcoming wormhole of wistful summer pop. The track is accompanied by a video filmed in their home state of Oklahoma and directed by Wayne Coyne and George Salisbury.

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips explains the new track "‘Flowers Of Neptune 6’ track started off as a very evocative series of melodies that Steven Drozd had woven together. The first time he played it for me I was stunned by its emotional flow. The 3 sections (well they seem like sections to me) seemed to hint at an older, mature mind reflecting back into a journey from younger innocence then starting to learn and understand and keeps going into the panic of becoming one with the world. The opening lyric ‘Yellow sun is going down so slow...Doing acid and watching the light-bugs glow like tiny spaceships in a row...’ is the coolest thing I’ll ever know...and is a combination of blissful, innocent, psychedelic experiences that Steven and Kacey Musgraves (she sings harmony with me on the track) and myself all discussed.”

“Flowers of Neptune 6” is the first new music from The Lips since 2019’s internationally acclaimed King’s Mouth Music And Songs. Expect additional details to be revealed soon.