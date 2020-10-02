TDF Video Premiere: Jack Henderson - 'Where's The Revolution'

With Where's The Revolution out now, we're delighted to premiere the video for the title track from Jack Henderson's latest album. Having worked or toured with a variety of artists over the years (including the likes of Patti Smith, Ron Sexsmith, and Cowboy Junkies) Jack decided to self record his new album near his hometown, Glasgow.

If necessity is the mother of invention then Where’s The Revolution is largely the result of that confluence of necessity and invention. Sometimes limitations can be liberating and for this album I wanted to explore what would happen if I recorded, produced and more or less played everything myself whilst embracing those limitations, both physical and financial, head on. There was no overarching manifesto and I wanted to let the songs dictate their own course and allow the imposed imperfections to constitute the very soul of the record.

You can stream or buy Where's The Revolution today from all your usual places.