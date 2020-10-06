TDF video premiere: Ben Glover's 'Sweet Wild Lily'
Ahead of his new EP, due November, Ben Glover releases his latest single and video today, for 'Sweet Wild Lily', and we bring you an exclusive look at the video.
I feel that in the recording of Sweet Wild Lily we dropped into a new sound for me. It has an alt-country, Americana flavour, that hints at the folk-rock of 1970’s Laurel Canyon. The character of Lily is inspired by a composite of a few people I know. She is trying to find her way back home to herself. Maybe though we all have a bit of Lily in us, I mean, who hasn’t been lost, who hasn’t been entangled by the world, who hasn’t gotten stuck in the story we tell ourselves?