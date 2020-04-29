TDF exclusive video premiere: My Girl The River - 'Slow Mover'

We're excited to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new video from Louisiana's My Girl The River. We spoke to the band's Kris Wilkinson about the song. Slow Mover is just a beautiful piece of art. Sonically it is stunning. The musicians couldn’t have played their parts any better. I couldn’t have sung it any better. It’s a wonderful sensual dream. The video, filmed whilst in the studio recording the song, is sympathetic to the track. Simple yet visually appealing. Warm and inviting. The song is taken from their new album, Cardinal In The Snow, due out 1st May 2020. You can find out more about the band by following their socials: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

