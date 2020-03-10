Tatum shares video for her new single 'Fever'

South African alt-pop soon-to-be-sensation, Tatum, has released the video for her newest single, 'Fever'

"This song is about letting the wrong person into your life, about loving someone who is dangerous. Intense love can feel like a fever, but a fever is usually a sign of a deeper infection. It's ultimately a kind of ruinous attraction. It talks about being sucked into a noxious relationship but because it looks so beautiful and the attraction is so powerful, it becomes an almost poetic and beautiful one way ticket to failure," TATUM confesses when asked about the meaning behind her poignant ballad.

Video director, Matthew Levings explains the theme and concept for the video, saying "The opening lyrics 'Lost kids in a lost highway' and 'Let's ride the divine wind' set up the initial story in my mind. Something that could swing from carefree to something sinister very easily. I imagined Tatum in a seemingly innocent and frivolous relationship. There is something sinister lurking behind the haunting vocal delivery and bare boned production of the song. There are moments of tension in the relationship, but also indicators that the character of Tatum might be split and she is seen isolated scenes. The farm was a perfect location for the vision, as Tatum herself reflects something more timeless and adventurous. The story of these lovers unfolds and nothing is explicitly shown, but we know that things go wrong and we're left with a complete contrast from the opening carefree driving shots that we were introduced to. 'How do I wake up when it all goes back?'"