Sophie Morgan's new single, 'Always' is out today - watch the video here...

Sophie Morgan has released new single ‘Always’ - an elegant waltz for the lonely.

We all play imaginary scenarios in our head that belie the mundanity of the situation we find ourselves in. Morgan is a picturesque songwriter whose resplendent arrangements and affecting vocal harmonies permit you to dwell in those worlds of make-believe beyond the fleeting moment we usually allow ourselves.

Written alongside London songwriter Archie Faulks and featuring The Verve’s Simon Jones on bass and Matt Ingram (Laura Marling) on drums, ‘Always’ began as an ode to those suffering from acute loneliness but as the pandemic hit, it came to represent something far more universal.

“The song always felt like a waltz for the lonely, I saw myself slowly swaying empty armed around the living room. I had that first line “leave the tv on” about watching dodgy daytime television shows like Homes Under the Hammer.

“It made me think of elderly people, maybe who have lost their significant other, spending most days dreaming of special nights dancing together, losing a little bit of sanity with each passing day alone”, explains Morgan.

The accompanying video shows Morgan dancing in a Hollywood-esque setting only for the backdrop to be cruelly stolen from behind her as the video reaches its conclusion.

“We created the set in a local theatre, the first place I ever sang in public when I was nine. We joked that we were trying to make a million-dollar video on a shoestring in the middle of a pandemic and I hadn’t even danced since school PE. But I’m really proud we somehow managed to bring my crazy idea to life”, Morgan adds.