Watch this mesmerising performance of 'Glorious Mess' by Sophie Amato

Sophia Amato's debut single Glorious Mess, is out now and today fans can watch a special live version of the track recorded in London. The Sicilian newcomers’ first offering is pure lo-fi electronic ear candy; a theatrical lyrical backdrop and sultry vocals stir over subtle production and a simmering hip hop beat. Sophia Amato has a fresh take on new wave electronic soul, delivering a unique kind of dreamlike groove that the London-based singer is keen to make her signature.

Sophia Amato is a London-based singer and songwriter who originates from Sicily. Spending the past few years between London and New York, Sophia fell in love with the art and Jazz scenes she discovered on her travels. Sophia has developed her own music that includes a kaleidoscope of these elements, as well as soul, pop and contemporary R&B.