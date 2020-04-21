Sofia Portanet releases video for new single, 'Art Deco'

German pop star, Sofia Portanet, has released the latest track from her upcoming debut album, Frieier Geist - 'Art Deco'.

Watch it above.

Born on the 9th November 1989, Sofia Portanet entered this world kicking down walls - now kicking new walls and barriers, Sofia has reinvented Neue Deutsche Welle for a new generation. Singing in English, French and German Sofia has been taking their sound international with performance in USA and Europe since singing to Anglo Berlin based label Duchess Box Records.

Since releasing her debut single Freier Geist in 2018 and has become one of the most critically acclaimed newcomer artists in Germany with praises such as "Best newcomer for 2019" from Klaus Fiehe (1 Live) and "Germany's next big popstar" from Lauran Laverne (BBC 6 Music).

Sofia releases her debut album Freier Geist in Summer 2020 on Duchess Box Records. The album proudly wears its influences of German music from 70s and 80s with inspirations from Ingrid Caven, Hildegard Kneef, Ideal as well as international artist such as Yma Sumac and David Bowie. The album was written by Sofia Portant and her collaborating producer Steffen Kahles at their Berlin studio.