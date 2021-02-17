Sam Fischer and Demi Lovato share video for new track, 'What Other People Say'

Following the recent release of their new single ;What Other People Say', Sam Fischer and Demi Lovato have shared the emotive and compelling official video, which is available to watch above.

Directed by Dano Cerny, the video features both Sam and Demi set within a train carriage, showcasing them going about their own lives, but with a unity of emotion that highlights the song’s message of being alone together. Written by Sam before his single 'This City' became a global hit, it was a song he always knew would be a duet and was blown away when Demi Lovato became the perfect person to accompany him on vocals. Written about a feeling of being alone and not wanting to let people down, the pairing takes two different lives and perspectives and unites them in one message of human experience, emotion and togetherness. With over 5 million worldwide streams since its release, it is a truly special track with a powerful, moving and relatable chorus and is Sam’s first official single release since 'This City'.

Sam says; “What Other People Say is a confession, realizing how far away you can get from who you are in an effort to be liked. It’s about the pressures of society and how getting caught up with the wrong things can change you.”

Demi says; “This song is a reflection on what it’s like to lose who you truly are in an effort to please other people and society. It’s why I wanted to make this song with Sam – ultimately it’s about two humans coming together to connect and find solutions to their problems.”

Alongside the announcement of the single, Sam also shared that he has been chosen as YouTube’s first ‘Artist on the Rise’ for 2021, which follows previous winners Mabel, Aitch, Freya Ridings, Mahalia, Beabadoobee and Celeste.