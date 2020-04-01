Rye Milligan shares video for the brilliant Silhouette

Mixing the genres of indie, hip-hop, pop and electronica into his solo sets, Rye Milligan brings his songs crashing over the audience with layers of loops, samples, heavy bass lines and enchanting melodies.

We can not only hear the vivacious song construction and skilled production within new single ‘Silhouette’, but we can also see it come to life through the music video which displays Rye as a true one-man band.

Speaking about the lengthy journey behind ‘Silhouette’, the London-based musician shares “I’ve been tweaking this song’s production on and off for near three years. The actual song fell out in an evening, but the mix, I’ve been working on that for a while. One night when revisiting it, my housemate Alex Ross, the drummer for Luna Bay (the band I’m guitarist for) heard it and liked it. Seeing him excited about my solo music kind of gave me the confidence to get back into it and properly finish the track off. Thanks Alex and also thanks to all the people that have shown support for my music. The feeling’s magic.”



The single is also dedicated to Rye’s late friend Will Acres, for whom the musician leaves this touching remark “Will Acres made the foley for the music video. He was always so supportive of my tunes, so I just wanted to release this song on his birthday as thanks. With love from ryebena xo”