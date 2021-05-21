Roxanne de Bastion announces a new album for September alongside her new video

One of our favourite artists, the awesome Roxanne de Bastion is back, with a whole new sound and the announcement of her Bernard Butler produced new album, You & Me, We Are The Same for 3rd September.

To celebrate the news, she has shared her new video - 'Molecules' - which highlights just how much her music has changed in the last few years. The striking video is a must watch.

The ten songs on her new album were written by Roxanne, then recorded and produced with Bernard Butler, during the two-year period Roxanne was losing her father. However, ‘You & Me, We Are The Same’ is not a sad album. It has moments of euphoria, of fun, of falling in love, as well as falling apart, because as Roxanne explains “all those things still happen, even in our darkest chapters.”

As producer Bernard Butler explains “Roxanne sings great modern pop songs about being Roxanne in 2019. I really enjoyed making this album, I think we created something emotional and special.”