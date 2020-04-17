Phoebe Ryan's new video for 'Ring' is now online
Texas-born and Jersey-raised, singer-songwriter Phoebe Ryan’s brand of pop is both immediate and slyly clever. In fall of 2019, Ryan shared "ICIMY"- meaning ‘In Case I Miss You’ - a testament to her indelible ear for creating smashes and the first single from her debut album How It Used To Feel, due June 26th.
Today Ryan shares the second single from her forthcoming LP called "Ring." Opening with celestial synth flourishes, the song's lyrics were taken out of a lovelorn page of Ryan's diary and laments what could have been. The anthemic chorus exposes the raw emotion of the track as Ryan defiantly exclaims, "don't you dare put a ring on her finger.""I get tunnel vision when I’m in love, and I think I’m always in love," Phoebe shares. "This song in particular still hurts my feelings when I listen to it."
The accompanying music video enmeshes viewers deeper with the song's lyrics as pictures Ryan in a white wedding dress in a lake as the water ripples and churns with chaos all around her. "Me and my director went to a thrift store and bought that dress for $100, and then I jumped in a lake," Ryan says of the making of the video. "Lucky for me it was a warm summer day, and I like skinny dipping."