Watch Phoebe Bridgers new video for 'Garden Song'

1 minute read
Posted by Music News Published

'Garden Song' is Phoebe Bridgers first new solo music since the release of her 2017 debut album.

The past two and a half years have seen the Pasadena, California native go from unknown singer/songwriter to one of music’s most lauded young stars. In September 2017, at the age of 23, she released her debut album Stranger In The Alps and quickly found an audience for her intimate and confessional songs.

'Garden Song' was recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California and was produced by Bridgers and her Stranger In The Alps producers/collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. For the video, Bridgers asked her younger brother Jackson to film her smoking a bong and to then “surprise” her with what happened next. For a non-smoker, the effect was particularly strong and the resulting video captures Bridgers being weirded out by various furry monsters and - at one point - the comedian/author Tig Notaro in a monk’s costume.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category video

Latest Articles