Nykki shows her 'good girl gone bad' side in new video 'Lost My Mind'

Czech-born Nykki is back with her brand new single, 'Lost My Mind' - check out the video where we get to see her coming to terms with her good girl gone bad side.

Opening up about the inspiration behind her new track, Nykki explains, “in ‘Lost My Mind’ I allowed myself to explore my darkest emotions. The song focuses on the time I lost myself after a breakup and the impact it had on my mind. Sometimes we do things we thought we would never do for anyone and that’s what this song is about.”

The single’s emotional pull is heightened by the accompanying video, which perfectly depicts the pain of heartbreak and the singer’s mindset at the time. Showcasing Nykki’s brutally honest approach to her lyrics and her artistry, the visuals switch from remarkably convincing acted scenes to dynamic choreographed shots, ending with a completely transformed Nykki embracing her new bad girl persona. “We wanted to portrait how I’ve lost my mind in an extreme way through an engaging narrative,” adds the singer, talking about the script created by model, director and producer Petr Havránek, who also acts as the bad guy who ends up being kidnapped by Nykki and her girls’ squad.