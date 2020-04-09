'Domino' is the new video from Nicole Atkins

Today, Nicole Atkins shares her new music video for the French electro-inspired, groove-heavy pop gem 'Domino'. The latest single from her forthcoming album 'Italian' Ice is an ode to the wild magic and scrappy beauty of her Jersey Shore hometown. The visual, directed by Taylor McFadden, finds the fearless style queen strutting across the Asbury Park boardwalk with the utmost swagger.

Atkins’ forthcoming record Italian Ice was recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio with a group of her “best musical friends”: Jim Sclavunos and David “Moose” Sherman from Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Dap-Kings’ Binky Griptite, and drummer McKenzie Smith (St. Vincent, Midlake), along with Spooner Oldham and David Hood of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section. Italian Ice was co-produced by Nicole and Ben Tanner and features special guests Britt Daniel, Seth Avett, John Paul White, and Erin Rae, and songs co-written with Daniel, Hamilton Leithauser, and Carl Broemel.

Italian Ice is set for release on 29th May