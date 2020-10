New video from Megan Thee Stallion, 'Don't Stop'

Ahead of her debut album, due later this Autumn, Megan Thee Stallion has released the latest track and accompanying video, for 'Don't Stop' (featuring Young Thug). The song is produced by Buddah Bless, with the video directed by Colin Tilley, the same director behind Megan and Cardi B’s iconic 'WAP' music video. The video sees Megan and Young Thug in a world where the fantastical and peculiar collides with Megan’s signature Hot Girl style.