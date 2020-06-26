Nerina Pallot releases new single, 'Oh Berlin'

We're excited to share the brilliant new single from Nerina Pallot - 'Oh Berlin'.

Now two decades into her career, with seven studio albums and numerous accolades to her name, Nerina Pallot returns to deliver her latest warm and wistful single.

Opening up with a smooth and soaring piano-led introduction, the track slowly rises to a dramatic crescendo that almost sees her mirror a trip-hop-inspired direction. With her sweeping vocals grounding the song throughout, this new release showcases more of that subtle beauty she lends to everything she creates.

Speaking about her latest offering, she said, "There is nothing like a bitterly cold, rainy day in Berlin to make you ponder the meaning of your life, especially if this existential moment is taking place on stage in the middle of a gig in the German capital, wishing you had written more bangers and had a show with dancers and roller skates and at least three costume changes. And why did the Gods of Song forget you when bops were being handed out and gave you melancholy instead? Still, what’s that Oscar Wilde saying - ‘be yourself, everybody else is already taken’? It can take us a while to figure that out for ourselves, and some of us don’t need to go to Berlin to do it, but I did and Oh Berlin is the result."