Natalie McCool's 'A Sun Going Down' is her best track to date, watch the video

Natalie McCool has the video for her recent single, 'A Sun Going Down' - the latest track to be taken from her long awaited upcoming new album Memory Girl. To say it's her best tune to date would be an understatement.

She's already turned in a series of fantastic tracks over the last year keeping her fans impressed but this latest track is both her most mature work to date and one of the most well rounded tunes we've heard in quite some time. Thudding bass, swirling synths and Natalie's perfect tones come together to create something truly exciting.

Speaking about her new single, she said, "Written & recorded just before lockdown, this song was birthed at a very tumultuous time for me personally, and as the rest of 2020 proved, professionally too.

“This song is not about the obvious things that happened last year, more about my personal mindset and feelings, it’s about the dawning of intuition, a slow but staggering realisation that you don’t need a person, and the finality of walking forward without them - forever."

Natalie's new album, Memory Girl, is set for release on 31st July. More details on that and how to pre-order can be found here.