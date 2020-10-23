Watch Natalie McCool's live performance of her new single, 'Devils'

Updated on 23rd October 2020

Watch Natalie McCool perform her brilliant new track live above...

Posted 25th September 2020

Here at TDF a new Natalie McCool release is ALWAYS reason for celebration. Having released two of our favourite albums of the last decade she has yet to put a step wrong despite her constant evolution of her sound. Today marks the release of her new track 'Devils' which follows the brilliant 'Woman's World', 'Someone Nue' and 'Closure' in a series of single releases that have been a constant joy.

Check out the track on Spotify below, and even better go buy it from your favourite digital music platform...