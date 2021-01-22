Mimi Webb returns with new track, 'Reasons'. Watch the video here.

Mimi Webb is sure to break through in 2021 if her new track, the sultry 'Reasons', is anything to go by.

The track pairs delicate clean guitar with her expansive delivery. Confessional verses give way to a sweeping hook as she declares, “We’re just people made of broken pieces. I’ve got secrets. You’ve got secrets in your eyes.” Meanwhile, the accompanying visual directed by Moon, captures the song’s upbeat energy and undeniable magic all at once. Like an abstract painting in motion, the clip collects dazzling vignettes of Mimi on a playground swing, in a porcelain bathtub, and rotating on a mirrored circle as she dons stunning high-fashion couture looks for each scene. It ultimately reflects the emotional whirlwind of the single.

About “Reasons,” she commented, “For me, this song really represents the feelings of loneliness, but in the way where we are all just people made up of a bunch of different things. You only have yourself to rely on for this, but then it comes to meeting someone who has all the same broken parts as you do—which turns into a messed-up love. The making of this music video was such an incredible experience. The crew were all just so amazing, and glam really pulled it out the bag. It was the biggest video I've done so far and was so fun to really push myself out of my comfort zone from the looks we went for to the positions and movements I was throwing. I really felt my confidence take over and never felt more powerful.”