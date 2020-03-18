Maven Grace release new track, 'Blood Red Moon'

'Blood Red Moon' is the latest release from Maven Grace, a band that has already attracted notable attention from luminaries such as Bryan Ferry and Goldfrapp - their previous release was remixed by Goldfrapp's Will Gregory himself.

Having been invited by Ferry to record at his own Avonmore Studio in London, the band spent most of 2019 working on their debut album set for release later this year. Recorded by Simon Willey (White Lies, Prince) and mixed by Bella Union's in-house mixing engineer Iggy B (John Grant, Flaming Lips etc.) the album will reveal more of the band's uniquely cinematic sound.

'Blood Red Moon' is a love song acknowledging that just because something is impossible, it doesn't stop you yearning for it. "Love can be as disorientating as a visitation from another planet. In a way the song is about that fantasy we all have once in while. What if we were able to live a completely parallel life, and the choices that are impossible this world could suddenly become real in another world? The song plays on the tension between reality and fantasy when it comes to matters of the heart," explains singer Mary Douglas-Home.

Individually Maven Grace have supported everyone from Radiohead to David Bowie and the Killers, and have attracted early support from Clash Music and Louder Than War, as well as Spotify's New Music Friday. Just signed to the legendary ITB agency (Adele, Neil Young etc.) they will be performing throughout the year, including some soon-to-be announced high-profile support slots on the back of their sell-out shows at indie hotspot Laylow at the end of last year.