Marina Kaye's '7 Billion' gets a video

Following the release of her critically acclaimed new album Twisted, French pop artist and winner of France’s Got Talent Marina Kaye has today unveiled the music video for her haunting and honest new single ‘7 Billion’ via [PIAS] Recordings.

Co-written and produced in Metropolis Studios (London) with David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, the pair behind BTS’ mega hit ‘Dynamite’, ‘7 Billion’ sees Marina recount the end of a toxic and painful relationship via a hauntingly honest pop ballad. The video embodies the torment to leave a poisonous relationship or fight to save it whatever it takes. Trapped in silk, Marina is battling to rejoin her lover, after what she thought would be a last goodbye to this ‘twisted lullaby’. Described by the Daily Star as a ‘massive track’, ‘7 Billion’ already counts over 1 million streams across streaming services.

Speaking about the track, Marina says: ‘7 Billion is a representation of how lonely you can feel in a relationship, you know you’re with the wrong person because you’re both suffering, but you also know you won’t move on because you’re too scared to rebuild something new with someone new’.

Regarding the video, Marina adds: ‘The music video was shot in Paris a few weeks ago and I couldn’t be prouder of the result. It is full of hidden messages about toxic relationships in general and the aesthetic is exactly what I had in mind for ‘7 Billion’. I can’t wait for people to see it!’’