Marie Naffah releases video for new track, 'California'

Marie Naffah has released her brand new single ‘California’, a taste of her forthcoming debut EP out later this year.



‘California’ is an ode to escapism, captured in Marie’s intoxicating soulful vocals with a backing of jazz-influenced keys, percussion and guitars. With a sonic air of melancholy, the track emulates an uplifting optimism in its contrasting down-tempo beats.



Regarding the single Marie says, “Quite simply, ‘California’ is a love letter to a place. It’s meant to capture the infatuation of being somewhere that is not your home. Where the mundane becomes marvellous and every detail is a souvenir.



“I wrote it after coming back to London - the verses are just lines lifted from my diary pages. It all happened - the smell of the dock, the drives to nowhere, the early sun rises, the coffee from big cups… We were staying on a houseboat on the dock where Otis Redding was said to have written ‘Sitting on the Dock of the Bay’.



“When it came to the chorus, I imagined all the places in the world as different people attending a pageant or a ball of some sort. Paris and London were in short black dresses looking chic at the bar but dare not dance, Italy was ordering the best food and wine to the table but California, she was dancing with her eyes closed in a loose white dress, right in the middle with no care in the world.”