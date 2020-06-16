Malka shares her beautiful new video for 'A New World' - our favourite track from her recent album

It takes some pretty bad luck to release an album just ahead of a once-in-a-century pandemic and lose the opportunity to go on the road and promote it - our hearts go out to Malka who has seen her wonderful I'm Not Your Soldier receive huge critical acclaim that sadly and undeservedly hasn't turned into massive sales.

Despite this she donated the most recent Bandcamp royalty free day earnings from the album to the Black Lives Matter movement; proof if anything that she's one of the best people in the world ever.

Today she released this wonderful animated video for the final single to be taken from the album - the aptly named 'A New World' - a track that is possibly the most perfect introduction to the singer we've heard so far. So catchy and accurately conveys everything we love about her music from the bottle chime percussion to the lovely warming feeling it leaves us with.

If you like 'A New World' please please please go buy her album here.