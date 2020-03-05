Malena Zavala shares video for La Yarará

Malena Zavala has unveiled the video for ‘La Yarará’, the stunning title track from her upcoming new album available April 17 on Yucatan Records. The stylish and colourful video was shot in Madrid and is directed by London-based photographer/film-maker Sofia Boriosi.

“Malena told me that La Yarará is a poisonous snake in Northern Argentina and is used to refer to a woman who shows too much attitude or personality,” comments Boriosi. “I'd never heard the expression, but I knew what it represented. I quickly drew up a treatment that would turn La Yarará from something dismissive into an image of power - Just like Malena had done in her song. A short while later, I rang Malena back. She loved the idea. I think every woman understands what La Yarará means on some level.”

“We decided to shoot in the hills outside Madrid - the hills that Goya had filled with witches and ancient rites, the hidden places where women could speak and be heard. It made sense to do the same.”

Adds Zavala: “Because the song is about feminine anger and demanding to be heard I knew that I definitely wanted a Latino/Hispanic crew to express that fire, so I approached Sofia Boriosi to direct the music video. I’ve found a connection with her where she comes up with ideas that are exactly what I had in mind.”