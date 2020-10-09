Maisie Peters and JP Saxe release video for their new collaboration, 'Maybe Don't'

We're huge fans of Maisie Peters emo pop so a new track is always something to celebrate and it's no surprise that her new collaboration with JP Saxe, 'Maybe Don't' is another brilliant tune from two of the most exciting young pop artists.

A conversational love song, highlighting the contrasting feelings and vulnerabilities experienced during a relationship, ‘Maybe Don’t’ is an instantly memorable and timeless track, showcasing the wordsmithery of both artists. Often lauded as modern-day storytellers, Maisie and JP wrote the song in London prior to lockdown, alongside GRAMMY-winning writer and producer, Joe Rubel (Ed Sheeran, L Devine).

West Sussex born singer-songwriter Maisie Peters has an innate gift for storytelling, crafting relatable, diary-entry songs which have racked up over quarter of a billion global streams. Having won over the likes of Taylor Swift, Lewis Capaldi and Sam Smith, she has progressed from busking on the streets of Brighton to selling out London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire, headlining her own U.S. tour and landing support slots with superstars LAUV and Niall Horan, well in advance of her debut album.

Toronto-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, JP Saxe always finds a way to cut beyond the surface, tapping into a deep connectivity with universal emotion and human experience. His powerful duet with Julia Michaels titled ‘If The World Was Ending’ has been streamed over 800 million times to date and became JP’s first global chart hit, peaking at Number 9 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 (US) and 14 on the UK’s Official Charts, where it remained in the Top 40 for 12 weeks.