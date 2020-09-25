Magic is the brand new single from Kylie

Today Kylie releases her brand-new single and video for ‘Magic’, taken from her forthcoming album Disco, out November 6 via BMG Recordings. Disco is available for pre-order below.



Produced and mixed by PhD (also known as Peter Wallevik & Daniel Davidsen), ‘Magic’ is an uplifting track interlaced with piano and brass, leading up to a feel-good, melodic chorus. The official video for ‘Magic’ is also released today, filmed at London’s iconic Fabric nightclub and directed by Sophie Muller. The video is an homage to British club culture, giving Kylie fans a moment of escapism to celebrate on a fantasy dancefloor.

Disco is the first new album from Kylie since her 2018 album Golden, which hit number 1 in both the UK and Australia. Collectively, Kylie’s singles have spent over 300 weeks in the Official UK Singles Chart Top 40 and she has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide. Kylie has multiple awards and accolades to her name, including 3 BRIT Awards, 2 MTV Music Awards and a Grammy. Her 2019 Glastonbury performance was the most-watched TV moment in the festival’s history.



The visual direction for Disco was created by Kylie with creative director Kate Moross. Further details regarding ‘DISCO’ to be revealed very soon.