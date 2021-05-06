'Your Brother's Friend' is the new track from Dublin-based Lucy Blue

Dublin based teenager Lucy Blue today releases a live performance video of her new single ‘Your Brother’s Friend’.



Shot by Amber Little at Sleeper Studios, a place close to Lucy’s heart, the video shows Lucy in her element- being in a recording studio and surrounded by fishbowls. On this live version of 'Your Brother's Friend', Lucy starts the track by triggering loops on her Maschine midi controller. She then plays chords on a Wurlitzer, before standing up and focussing on her vocal performance for the rest of the track. The video showcases Lucy’s song-writing in the simplest format, revealing further her undeniable songcraft and skill.



‘Your Brother’s Friend’ is a spacey electronic track that is a lyrical reflection on her Dublin upbringing. “I was thinking about home a lot, about the stories of the people I knew,” she says.



Lucy Blue is a 19-year-old singer, songwriter and producer who builds unique musical worlds from wide ranging influences covering the likes of Frank Ocean, PJ Harvey, iconic skate bible Thrasher Magazine and the era-defining films of Harmony Korine. Combining the naïveté of youth with beautifully mature lyricism and forward-facing production, Lucy describes her music as a mix of her two favourite artists - Van Morrison and Gwen Stefani.