Lewis Capaldi shares his cover of the song that was top of the charts on the day he was born...

YouTube Originals today released Birthday Song featuring multi BRIT award winner and Grammy nominated artist Lewis Capaldi. The episode sees Capaldi discover what was Number One the day he was born and set out to create his own unique version of his Birthday Song, ‘Setting Sun’ by the Chemical Brothers featuring Noel Gallagher. Produced by Electric Robin, ‘Birthday Song’ follows Capaldi’s journey from the initial discovery of the song, researching, recording and ultimately showcasing the final cover at a performance. As Capaldi crafts his version of ‘Setting Sun’, we flash from present day to the day of Capaldi’s birth. We learn how he found his passion for music from his family and friends and explore his earliest influences. Did this day influence Capaldi? Has the song? Or was it all written in the stars?

