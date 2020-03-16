Jealous is the latest new video from Lennon Stella - revealed as she announces her debut album

Nashville artist, Lennon Stella has announced the 24th April release of her debut album, Three Two One, and to celebrate has also unveiled the video for new track, 'Jealous'.

Lennon Stella first rose to popularity when she was just 12 years old as part of the duo Lennon & Maisy, alongside her younger sister. The pair gained national attention with a cover of Robyn’s “Call Your Girlfriend”. Lennon went on to star in the ABC/CMT smash Nashville as Maddie Conrad for six years.

Kick-starting her solo recording career, Lennon debuted with her 2018 Love, me EP which bowed in the Top 5 of the Billboard “Heatseekers Albums” chart, that included the single “La Di Da,” amassing more than 96 million Spotify streams and counting. The songstress also lent her voice to Jonas Blue’s “Polaroid” with Liam Payne, which has currently clocked over 250 million total streams!   

