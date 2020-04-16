Kelly Clarkson releases new track, 'I Dare You'

Kelly Clarkson returns with her new track, 'I Dare You' with a self-shot video.

'I Dare You' arrives alongside a five-track collection of multi-language duet versions, sung with a canon of internationally acclaimed vocalists in their native tongue. The bundle sees Clarkson joined by Zaz (‘Appelle Ton Amour’ – French Version), Faouzia (‘كنتحداك’ – Arabic Version), Blas Cantó (‘Te Reto A Amar’– Spanish Version), Glasperlenspiel (‘Trau Dich' – German Version) and Maya Buskila (‘בוא נראה’ – Hebrew Version) – truly encapsulating the songs message of all-inclusivity. Clarkson will also share a world premiere performance music video for 'I Dare You' on today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, singing virtually with her global duet partners.

“This is my favourite / hardest project that I’ve ever worked on” explained Clarkson. “It has always been a dream of mine, as I grew up singing in different languages, to find that perfect song, with the perfect message, to connect us all globally and then record that song with several other artists around the world in their native languages. We have put a lot of work into this as a team and decided to continue with our release date of this project because we feel like we all couldn’t be more connected right now across the world, and maybe this message will bring a little hope in this sometimes dark, and isolating time. Thank you so much to all the artists that worked on this with me. We hope everyone out there connects with this message and chooses love instead of fear. I dare you.”

