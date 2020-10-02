Jorja Smith's new video, 'Come Over' is an anime and Studio Ghibli influenced dream

Recorded during a (pre-Covid-19) writing trip to Port Antonio in Jamaica; ‘Come Over’ is an upbeat and empowering single, inspired by “that unsure feeling when you’re talking to someone and you can’t tell how much they’re into you and you’re chasing them when – really - it can be straight up and no one should be playing games" states singer Jorja Smith.

Accompanied by an incredible animated video; Director Amber Grace Johnson explains “When all production froze due to COVID, Jorja reached out to me. Little did she know it’s a lifelong dream of mine to create an anime inspired piece, being a fan of Ghibli, Satoshi Kon, Aeon Flux, Wicked City and other classics. Best part was that production limits in animation are somewhat non-existent (except of course for how much time you have and resources). But in terms of actions, it felt infinite. I wanted an airborne scene, a hover motorbike, and a fight scene of an undefeated Jorja to kill off a fleet of slimy, artificial club fuckboys on a dystopian sun planet using her hair as her weapon. Naturally my script evolved into ideas only my imagination could dream up. We were lucky to have the opportunity to work with Future Power Station, who brought the vision to life and exceeded expectations.”