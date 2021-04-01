Joana Serrat shares video for new track, 'Pictures'

Catalan singer-songwriter Joana Serrat has unveiled the video for 'Pictures', the lead single from her new album ‘Hardcore From The Heart’, which will be released 11th June.

“Pictures talks about disillusion and the failure of communication,” comments Serrat. “The song takes place in Montréal and it's about a broken promise. It was inspired by the fact I didn't let myself be angry with that disappointment. I built a wall and let my frustration and sadness grow in this space but never expressed it. That took a toll on me and by the time I realized it, it was too late.



"The directors of the video, Roger Mitjans and Alex Trullàs, came up with this idea of using flowers as a symbol of the relationship and also as a metaphor. The flower mask represents the idealisation of the relationship as well as the idealisation of my partner. The whole video represents that space that I locked myself in where my sadness grew and the failure of communication took place.”